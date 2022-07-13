Local businesses make changes as food costs rise

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WIFR) - Justin and his wife Tiffany Frederick’s time as owners of baking grounds north nears the end.

They say minimum wage increases, a global pandemic and inflation factored into their heartbreaking decision to close for good. The price of almost all their ingredients doubled in price. They say egg prices for example rose by 400% at one point.

“We realized that was coming to an end. We had to make the difficult decision obviously to close, but also what are we going to do,” says Baking Grounds North Co-Owner Justin Frederick. “We tried to make up for it as much as we could. But we also understood the customer as well. So we did the best we could with it.”

But even with the small price increase for its meals the bakery’s balancing act kept profits unsteady. Baking Grounds isn’t the only one hit hard by rising costs. John Conforti owns Mr. C’s Restaurant and says staying afloat is difficult.

“Some things that are getting too high I have to take off the menu. It’s just goofy. I’m just trying my best to have a constant flow of food here and it’s getting tough,” says Conforti.

Conforti fears he’ll have to increase prices twice within a year, which he says hasn’t happened in his 22 years in business. He also doesn’t want to close for dinner even though those meals cost him the most.

“I’m the only guy out here on west state street as it is. Nobody can if I can’t make money servicing 50-80 people for dinner,” says Conforti.

Conforti says he might wait another month until he changes his prices. He thinks costs for food and paper goods will decrease as gas prices also drop.

The Fredericks will move from cuisine to cuts. They plan to open Beardsley’s barber shop on Monday, July 18th, less than a day after he and his wife close the bake shop.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.