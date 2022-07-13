Gov. Pritzker announces $60 million Competitive Grant Program for Early Childhood Education

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - $60 million in capital grant opportunities for Illinois Early Childhood Education will soon be available for Illinois schools, with money freed up through the Rebuild Illinois Program.

This money will go toward qualifying public school districts and non-profit early childhood facilities that provide educational, health, social, or child development services to children aged zero to five years old, and their families.

“If we want to improve and transform our state’s education system, then we must invest in our facilities,” said Governor Pritzker. “From cradle to career, every Illinois student deserves quality, welcoming school environments where they can learn, grow, and thrive. And thanks to Rebuild Illinois, we have been making long overdue investments at educational facilities at every level—addressing critical renovations, deferred maintenance projects, and site upgrades. This additional $60 million in grant funding will ensure that the youngest of Illinoisans get the best learning experience possible.”

Centers that are looking to increase the ability to provide care or educational opportunities for children in underserved communities could be eligible for up to $10 million under the Early Childhood Construction Grant, with a three to ten percent match required. Rebuild Illinois, Pritzker’s $45 billion bipartisan capital plan, will look to provide a total of $100 million in state funding for these early childhood education provider grants.

“Illinois’ early childhood workforce provides critical care and education for thousands of families across the state. This construction opportunity bolsters the physical infrastructure for educators and children during a crucial time in their lives. This investment builds powerfully on Governor Pritzker’s proven commitment to making Illinois the best state in the country to raise young children,” said Grace Hou, Secretary of the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Applications for the grant will be accepted through October 10, 2022. For more information, including selection criteria, visit Grants - Grants (illinois.gov).

