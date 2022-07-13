Flood at Rochelle apartment causes senior citizens to flee

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cindy Sims has been living at Rochelle Meadows, an apartment complex for senior citizens and people with disabilities, for the past six months. That changed Saturday, a day that started with her usual routine of solving a puzzle in the living room, but ended with utter chaos that no one could solve.

“I was worried about the elderly people that lived in the building, I didn’t know what to do,” said Sims. “All the sudden my apartment just flooded with water.”

That water came from a break in an unmarked sewer, linked to Sim’s apartment complex. A city-hired contractor drilling for power lines, accidentally hit it, which leaked sewage into several units.

“It wasn’t marked, but the contractor did a JULIE locate, and it wasn’t on the JULIE locate. So it was a private sector that no one knew was there,” said City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh. “The contractor ran through it, it’s an old clay tile and those things fall apart pretty easy, so we didn’t know there was an issue until Saturday.”

Fiegenschuh says since the incident, Rochelle has hired a service that’s working on fixing the mishap. But Sims says she is still left with much of her furniture, covered in sewer water. That includes her husband’s grandfather clock she’s held on to since he passed.

“My husband passed away and he loved that clock,” said Sims. “Ten years ago next month. I bought him that clock for his birthday, and now that may be ruined.”

While Sims says she is thankful the city put up her neighbors in local hotels, the hours before that, she worried about where they would go.

“There’s one guy on the south side, that probably doesn’t have another place to go,” said Sims. “He’s probably eighty years old.”

Sims says she feels fortunate she had her daughter’s house to stay at, giving her a place to feel at home. “I wouldn’t know who to call,” said Sims.

Sims adds that she reached out to her property manager when the flood first started, and didn’t hear back for several days. 23 News reached out several times, but has not gotten a response.

Fiegenschuh says the city already cleaned out and sanitized the apartments, and has plans to put new carpeting in. He says the goal is to have apartments back in the condition they originally were.

