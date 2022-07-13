Advertisement

Attempted murder suspect found dead after police standoff

Rockford Chief of Police Carla Redd briefed 23 News around 5 p.m. Tuesday as a standoff with a male shooting suspect enters its fifth hour.
Rockford Chief of Police Carla Redd briefed 23 News around 5 p.m. Tuesday as a standoff with a male shooting suspect enters its fifth hour.(WIFR)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An attempted murder suspect was found dead in a 4th Avenue residence after an hours-long standoff with police, officials say.

The 31-year-old was wanted for attempted murder and multiple other charges, after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. After barricading himself for numerous hours, police say the person was found deceased inside the home.

Rockford police responded to a shots fired call around noon Tuesday in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue. Redd says officers found a 48-year-old male on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police were able to get the man away from the residence, and firefighters transported him to a local hospital for serious injuries.

More details are expected from Rockford Police on Wednesday. This is a developing story.

