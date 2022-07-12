Advertisement

Woman faces $250,000 homeowners’ association lawsuit for feeding ducks

A woman is facing a lawsuit from her homeowners' association for feeding ducks.
By Derrick Lewis
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas woman has fed ducks near her home for more than a decade, but her homeowners’ association is now suing her for $250,000.

Kathleen Rowe of Cypress believes the ducks she feeds won’t eat unless she provides them food.

Rowe said she would give the birds food twice a day, and no one said anything for years.

Three months ago, Rowe said she received her first warning to stop from the HOA.

“I got lots and lots of letters from the HOA telling me to stop feeding the ducks, and at one point, I actually quit feeding the ducks,” Rowe said. “It took three days, but by the end of the third day, there were ducks at my front yard, crying, just crying, saying, ‘Why are you not feeding us?’”

Rowe said she used to feed these ducks twice a day until she received a lawsuit.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)

Rowe started feeding the ducks again, which prompted Lakeland Village to file a petition in court stating Rowe is violating deed restrictions by feeding wildlife.

“You cannot tell me that I cannot feed these ducks, and they just turned around and sued me for it,” Rowe said.

Rowe now has her family’s house up for sale in case she is ordered to pay the $250,000.

She only feeds the ducks once a day now, as she and her husband prepare to move.

“I’m trying to, I guess, little by little, basically teach the ducks that this is going to come to an end, and there’s nothing I can do about it,” Rowe said.

If Rowe does move, it will be with her brother on a farm, where she says she hopes to care for more wildlife.

