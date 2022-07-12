Advertisement

VIDEO: Standoff underway, shooting suspect barricaded inside Rockford residence

A large police presence remains while the standoff enters its fifth hour.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Since noon Tuesday, a large police presence has been active in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue in Rockford.

Rockford police confirmed that a shooting suspect has barricaded inside a residence. No other details have been released about if anyone was shot, or their identity although one neighbor told 23 News that they saw one person rushed to the hospital.

Multiple units including Rockford police, Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies and SWAT members have asked the public to avoid the area while they standoff with the suspect.

At this time, no injuries have been confirmed, only speculated by reports from neighbors.

23 News is on scene now with reporter Conor Hollingsworth awaiting statements or news briefings on the incident. He posted an update to Facebook just after 4 p.m. and says that with police perimeters set up, there is very little access to and from the active investigation site:

A tweet about the incident was released around 12:30 p.m. saying more details would be released as they are confirmed:

23 News is on the scene now and will update this story as it develops.

Caution tape surrounds the area being investigated on Tuesday.
Caution tape surrounds the area being investigated on Tuesday.(Tim Braman)

23 News was contacted by an individual who identified themselves as a neighbor in the area, who confirmed the large police presence and expanded investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

