VIDEO: Standoff underway, shooting suspect barricaded inside Rockford residence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Since noon Tuesday, a large police presence has been active in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue in Rockford.

Rockford police confirmed that a shooting suspect has barricaded inside a residence. No other details have been released about if anyone was shot, or their identity although one neighbor told 23 News that they saw one person rushed to the hospital.

Multiple units including Rockford police, Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies and SWAT members have asked the public to avoid the area while they standoff with the suspect.

At this time, no injuries have been confirmed, only speculated by reports from neighbors.

A tweet about the incident was released around 12:30 p.m. saying more details would be released as they are confirmed:

Shooting investigation at 4th Avenue and 12th Street. Please avoid the area until further notice. Further details to follow when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 12, 2022

Caution tape surrounds the area being investigated on Tuesday. (Tim Braman)

23 News was contacted by an individual who identified themselves as a neighbor in the area, who confirmed the large police presence and expanded investigation.

