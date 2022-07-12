Sunny skies, comfortable temperatures, humidity return Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While things turned a bit unsettled at times Monday, most of the Stateline escaped with little in the rainfall department. At day’s end, an official 0.02″ fell at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, and that might be it for rainfall for quite some time.

Monday was a warm, humid day, though cooler, more comfortable conditions are infiltrating the region Monday evening, as high pressure settles in from the north and west. That’s to spell a very pleasant stretch of weather that’s to last at least the next three days.

Sunshine is to dominate from start to finish Tuesday, though northwesterly winds are to ensure that temperatures are to be much more seasonable, and humidity levels are to be much more comfortable than those witnessed Monday.

Sunshine will prevail from start to finish Tuesday, though northwesterly winds will keep things very comfortable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Aside from just a few more clouds potentially dotting our landscape Wednesday, things look to be nothing short of spectacular once again. Temperatures are again ticketed for the lower 80s Wednesday, with humidity levels expected to be even a shade lower than those seen Tuesday.

Sunshine and a northerly wind Wednesday will keep things very comfortable once again. A few more clouds are possible in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s no reason to believe any changes will occur on Thursday, though Friday should see a general uptick in both temperatures and humidity, as winds shift back to a more southerly direction. Just enough moisture may be present that a few showers and storms may creep into the forecast picture by Friday night or Saturday. Those expecting a drought-buster, however, will be disappointed, given computer model rainfall projections generating total rainfall of a quarter inch or less areawide.

Rainfall will be kept to a minimum over the next five days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain chances are minimal until at least Friday night, more likely Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The longer range forecast doesn’t offer much optimism, either. In fact, it offers anything but. The latest 8 to 14 day rainfall outlook from the Climate Prediction Center indicates a likelihood that below normal precipitation will continue through July 25.

Below normal rainfall is expected to prevail through July 25, if not longer. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

One other thing to look out for during that 8 to 14 day period will be the redevelopment of a dome of hot air over the nation’s midsection. It’s appearing quite likely that several days of 90°+ heat are ahead of us, including a few days during which temperatures could reach the middle or even upper 90s. Current forecast high temperatures next Tuesday through Thursday are in the 94° to 96° range.

A heat wave appears to be a good bet to occur for most of next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

