Large police presence, shooting investigation at 4th Ave. and 12th St.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting investigation is underway Tuesday in a neighborhood near 4th Avenue and 12th Street in Rockford.

Law enforcement including Rockford police, Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies and at least one other unit have asked the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

A tweet about the incident was released around 12:30 p.m. saying more details would be released as they are confirmed:

Shooting investigation at 4th Avenue and 12th Street. Please avoid the area until further notice. Further details to follow when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 12, 2022

23 News is on the scene now and will update this story as it develops.

Caution tape surrounds the area being investigated on Tuesday. (Tim Braman)

23 News was contacted by an individual who identified themselves as a neighbor in the area, who confirmed the large police presence and expanded investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.