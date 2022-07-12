Advertisement

Rock County man faces child porn charges

Miller, 36, is currently lodged in the Rock County jail awaiting court.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - A search warrant for a man in Rock Township, Wis. resulted in his arrest on Tuesday.

Derek M. Miller, 36, faces five counts of possession of child pornography.

Rock County Sheriff’s SWAT deputies, detectives and digital forensics investigators executed the search warrant in the 1700 block of W. Happy Hollow Rd. where law enforcement says they found evidence that Miller was in violation of WI State Statute Chapter 948, Crimes Against Children.

Miller is being held at the Rock County jail and is due in court Wednesday, July 123 at 3 p.m.

