Picture-perfect, quiet week ahead with lots of sunshine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a great forecast we have ahead! There will be lots of ideal time to spend outside and enjoy the weather without having to endure the scorching heat and humidity. This will be the trend for the work week before we start to warm up and re-introduce rain chances to the forecast.

Have the sunglasses handy for Tuesday because we’ll have abundant sunshine all around with high temperatures right around normal in the lower 80s. Unlike Monday, the cold front that moved through here dropped our humidity levels and they will stay low through the work week. Be sure to take advantage of the free A/C at night with overnight lows in the lower 60s and upper 50s by cracking open your windows.

There will be a quick-moving disturbance that’ll move through the region Wednesday morning and that may spawn off a passing sprinkle or very light shower. It will also shift our winds to give us a lake breeze coming from Lake Michigan. Otherwise, the majority of Wednesday will remain dry and mostly sunny with highs again in the lower 80s.

Thursday the sunshine and comfortable temperatures will continue before we start to warm up a bit on Friday. Starting that day, we’ll get rid of the cooler Canadian airflow and it will be replaced with an upper-level ridge that will increase our temperatures and humidity. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s with rain and thunderstorm chances being reintroduced to the forecast at night. Because of the waves of energy riding along that ridge, we’ll have a few chances for precipitation this weekend.

We’ll take any rainfall chances we can get because we still have ongoing drought conditions throughout Illinois. The weekend calls for a bit more cloud cover Saturday and Sunday, too. Each day calls for highs in the upper 80s, partly cloudy skies with slight rain chances each day. But for what we’re thinking right now, the weekend will not be a complete washout by any means.

After that towards the start of next week, all signs are pointing to a potential heat wave to take aim on the Stateline with our first high of 90° returning to the forecast on Monday. Highs potentially in the mid-to-upper 90s may follow that for next week, so stay tuned!

