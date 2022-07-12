Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
July 12 birthdays
By
MC
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - July 12 birthdays
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
A unique ice cream truck is coming to Rockford: here’s the scoop
Firearms, ammo recovered in stolen vehicle; two Rockford men arrested
Iowa beach closed after man infected with ‘brain-eating’ amoeba
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Health experts warn of two COVID-19 subvariants that evade antibodies
Latest News
David L. Rahn Junior High School up for auction
Edwards Apple Orchard West to open for season August 26
Ethan's Tuesday Morning Forecast -- 7/12/2022
Freeport looks to hire a more diverse staff across city government