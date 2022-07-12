Advertisement

IceHogs name Anders Sorenson as next head coach

Sorenson ended the 2021-22 season as the IceHogs interim head coach
IceHogs name Anders Sorenson as next head coach
IceHogs name Anders Sorenson as next head coach(wifr)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a 35-26-4-1 record as interim head coach in 2021-22, Anders Sorenson has been named head coach Anders Sorenson as the IceHogs’ new head coach.

Sorenson was named interim head coach on November 6, 2021, after Derek King was named interim head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks. King will stay with the Blackhawks as an assistant coach next season.

The Swede led the young IceHogs squad to their first Calder Cup Playoff appearance since 2018. The Hogs would lose in the Central Division semifinals to the eventual Calder Cup Champion Chicago Wolves.

The new head coach has been a part of the Blackhawks organization since 2014 spending time as a development coach and as an assistant coach.

Blackhawks GM Matt Davidson said Sorenson’s work is crucial as Blackhawks players continue to develop in Rockford.

“The road between Rockford and Chicago is much shorter now and the connection between the two teams is vital to our plan. We trust that Anders will be able to empower our group of prospects and get them ready to play at the NHL level so we will have a stronger and more successful team in the future,” Davidson said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen Vehicle in Pike Co.
Firearms, ammo recovered in stolen vehicle; two Rockford men arrested
Paul Sletten shows four of his 'Bad Humor' ice cream sandwich flavors
A unique ice cream truck is coming to Rockford: here’s the scoop
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
"Brain-eating amoeba" that closed Iowa beach is as rare as it is fatal.
Iowa beach closed after man infected with ‘brain-eating’ amoeba
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Shooting suspect barricaded inside Rockford residence

Latest News

Derek King stays with Chicago Blackhawks as Assistant Coach
Veteran’s Drop-In Center hosts first-ever ‘This is How We Roll’ bowling fundraiser
Veteran’s Drop-In Center hosts first-ever ‘This is How We Roll’ bowling fundraiser
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates with the bench after his goal...
Blackhawks begin dismantling, trade DeBrincat and Dach
Chicago Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates his overtime goal with Mike Hardman (86)...
Blackhawks trade DeBrincat to Senators for a package of draft picks