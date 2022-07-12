IceHogs name Anders Sorenson as next head coach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a 35-26-4-1 record as interim head coach in 2021-22, Anders Sorenson has been named head coach Anders Sorenson as the IceHogs’ new head coach.

Sorenson was named interim head coach on November 6, 2021, after Derek King was named interim head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks. King will stay with the Blackhawks as an assistant coach next season.

The Swede led the young IceHogs squad to their first Calder Cup Playoff appearance since 2018. The Hogs would lose in the Central Division semifinals to the eventual Calder Cup Champion Chicago Wolves.

The new head coach has been a part of the Blackhawks organization since 2014 spending time as a development coach and as an assistant coach.

Blackhawks GM Matt Davidson said Sorenson’s work is crucial as Blackhawks players continue to develop in Rockford.

“The road between Rockford and Chicago is much shorter now and the connection between the two teams is vital to our plan. We trust that Anders will be able to empower our group of prospects and get them ready to play at the NHL level so we will have a stronger and more successful team in the future,” Davidson said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.