Freeport looks to hire a more diverse staff across city government

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The summer of 2020 was a turning point when it came to shining light on many of the racial and gender inequalities in society. In response to that, the city of Freeport’s Social Justice Committee, was born. From the start, one of the biggest goals was to hire a more diverse staff across city government.

“We’ve been trying to up our female and minority employment by five percent this year,” said Freeport City Manager Randy Bukas.

But this has been a challenge in some departments due to a lack of applicants. Bukas says the fire department currently sits with three unfilled openings and the police department, at ten.

“While it impacts us, it also impacts our businesses here” said Bukas. “That are also having a hard time trying to fill their positions with that.”

While hiring remains a struggle for many, Freeport Alderman Eric Borneman says it’s not going to stop the city from being transparent about where the numbers stand on their goals to diversify.

“It’s important to have benchmarks, and then monitor your benchmarks or you’re on the risk of the plan just sitting on the shelf,” said Borneman.

“The numbers aren’t great, but like I said we acknowledge that,” said Borneman. “We’re assessing and trying to improve cause we do have a goal set.”

Minority employees make up six percent of the city’s workforce, and female employees are around thirty-one. Bukas says outreach continues to be the city’s biggest focus.

“We’ve reached out to different minority organizations at both the city, state and national level,” said Bukas. He adds the city has even tried recruiting from other departments across state borders, to see if first responders are willing to relocate.

The city has two more quarterly presentations this year to review the numbers and assess what it can do differently in order to reach those goals.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.