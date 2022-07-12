Advertisement

Former IceHogs Head Coach Derek King named Blackhawks Asst. Coach

King ended last season as the Blackhawks interim head coach
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WIFR) - New Blackhawks Head Coach Luke Richardson has filled out his coaching staff for the 2022-23 season, and his new staff includes former IceHogs Head Coach Derek King.

King will be on the bench as an assistant following a 27-33-10 record as the Blackhawk’s interim head coach last season. The new assistant was the Head coach in Rockford from 2018-19 until being named interim head coach on November 6, 2021.

This step in King’s career comes after it began in 1985 when he was drafted 13th overall by the New York Islanders.

Along with King, Kevin Dean will also serve as an assistant coach.

