Advertisement

LIVE: White House COVID Response Team holds briefing as FDA works to allow boosters for all adults

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The White House wants to make second COVID boosters available to all adults.

Second boosters are currently only authorized for people who are at least 50 years old or immunocompromised.

The Food and Drug Administration is working to change that.

Some experts are worried younger adults’ immunity is waning, and the Ba.5 sub-variant of omicron is more likely to reinfect people than previous variants.

One question that remains is how many people would get second boosters.

Only about half of Americans eligible for a first booster have gotten one.

Just more than a quarter of those already qualified for a second booster have gotten that shot.

Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID surge. (CNN, NYC MEDIA)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Sletten shows four of his 'Bad Humor' ice cream sandwich flavors
A unique ice cream truck is coming to Rockford: here’s the scoop
Stolen Vehicle in Pike Co.
Firearms, ammo recovered in stolen vehicle; two Rockford men arrested
"Brain-eating amoeba" that closed Iowa beach is as rare as it is fatal.
Iowa beach closed after man infected with ‘brain-eating’ amoeba
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
The latest subvariants, BA-4 and BA-5, have a knack for evading antibodies gained from a...
Health experts warn of two COVID-19 subvariants that evade antibodies

Latest News

FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Army, paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne...
Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid to pay health care workers
Edwards Apple Orchard West
Edwards Apple Orchard West to open for season August 26
Six people were killed and 31 people were injured in a mass shelling of Kharkiv, according to...
Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval...
Biden to discuss immigration, trade with Mexico’s president