Advertisement

‘Empty the Shelters’ in Winnebago County with reduced adoption fees

Adoption fees reduced to $25 and $10 starting Thursday.
Zeus is a 2-year-old Bulldog mix who came to WCAS as a stray. He's patiently waiting for his...
Zeus is a 2-year-old Bulldog mix who came to WCAS as a stray. He's patiently waiting for his new owner and this month, adoption fees are reduced!(Winnebago County Animal Shelter)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Thursday, July 14, the Winnebago County Animal Shelter will reduce adoption fees to $25 for select dogs and kittens, and $10 for adult cats.

The National “Empty the Shelters” adoption event kicked off Monday and the WCAS is more than happy to join the effort with over 30 dogs available for adoption, and 50 cats and kittens.

Visit the shelter’s website to see photos of the sweet, loving pets looking for their fur-ever home!

More than 96,000 pets have found loving homes thanks to “Empty the Shelters;” the largest funded adoption event in the country. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation, sponsors reduced adoption fees to take deserving shelter pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes.

Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell to end pet homelessness, BISSELL takes this time to remind pet lovers to consider fostering or donating if you are unable to adopt.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen Vehicle in Pike Co.
Firearms, ammo recovered in stolen vehicle; two Rockford men arrested
Paul Sletten shows four of his 'Bad Humor' ice cream sandwich flavors
A unique ice cream truck is coming to Rockford: here’s the scoop
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
"Brain-eating amoeba" that closed Iowa beach is as rare as it is fatal.
Iowa beach closed after man infected with ‘brain-eating’ amoeba
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Shooting suspect barricaded inside Rockford residence

Latest News

FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap
RPS 205 is hosting a job fair Thursday, June 13 with sign-on incentives for incoming staff.
Big incentives showcased at job fair for Rockford Public Schools
Property is open for bidding to anyone who would like to turn the historic spot into something...
David L. Rahn Junior High School up for auction