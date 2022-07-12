‘Empty the Shelters’ in Winnebago County with reduced adoption fees

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Thursday, July 14, the Winnebago County Animal Shelter will reduce adoption fees to $25 for select dogs and kittens, and $10 for adult cats.

The National “Empty the Shelters” adoption event kicked off Monday and the WCAS is more than happy to join the effort with over 30 dogs available for adoption, and 50 cats and kittens.

Visit the shelter’s website to see photos of the sweet, loving pets looking for their fur-ever home!

More than 96,000 pets have found loving homes thanks to “Empty the Shelters;” the largest funded adoption event in the country. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation, sponsors reduced adoption fees to take deserving shelter pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes.

Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell to end pet homelessness, BISSELL takes this time to remind pet lovers to consider fostering or donating if you are unable to adopt.

