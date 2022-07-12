Advertisement

Edwards Apple Orchard West to open for season August 26

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re looking for a taste of fall in the air, this is good news for you as one of the Stateline’s coveted apple orchards announces its opening date for the season.

Edwards Apple Orchard West in Winnebago will open on Friday, August 26 according to its most recent Facebook post.

Back in June, the orchard announced it planted its mums and pumpkins, got rid of the white shed, poured new concrete and did some reseeding around the petting farm. The orchard is famous for its dairy barn and most importantly, its apple cider and donuts.

Fresh picking of apples, pumpkins and raspberries will also be on tap for the season, the orchard says.

