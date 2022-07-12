David L. Rahn Junior High School up for auction

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - The hallways and classrooms at David L. Rahn Junior High School in Mount Morris carry nearly 50 years of memories in their walls. They reflect the hundreds of smiling faces that walked through the doors, but as the building wore down and repairs became costly, Oregon School District board members voted to close the building.

“There’s a lot very upset and I think they still are today. I guess I wasn’t one of them because it had to be done.”

Alan Koper grew up in Mount Morris. He says losing the school is bittersweet, but he accepts the decision. He just hopes it was made with the right intentions and done with open eyes.

“I’m hoping that those that voted for closing were real honest in their opinions and votes. It would make it a lot easier for us to swallow up here,” says Koper.

“I guess the super intendent had good reasoning on why he didn’t want to put more money into it and put it into students textbooks and other things in Oregon because it has had its issues down here and it is definitely not set-up for air condition,” says Julie White.

White drives a bus for the district. She says, unlike other residents, she isn’t concerned with the closure of the school affecting property taxes, but does feel it affects the kids.

“I guess I didn’t really feel too strong on it either way. I’m just trying to feel, trying to see both sides of the story.”

