Chief Redd: ‘We’ve evacuated the neighborhood and are in negotiations with the suspect’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says law enforcement evacuated the neighborhood Tuesday surrounding a standoff with a shooting victim as a safety precaution.

Rockford police responded to a shots fired call around noon Tuesday in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue. Redd says officers found a 48-year-old male on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police were able to get the man away from the residence, and firefighters transported him to a local hospital for serious injuries.

During the investigation, officers were able to identify the male shooting suspect, who is known to the victim.

Five hours later, a male shooting suspect is still barricaded inside a residence, surrounded by police.

Chief Redd told 23 News that law enforcement is in negotiations with the suspect at this time. She also said that the neighborhood will remained under police perimeters until there is a resolve between the suspect.

No further information has been confirmed at this time. Redd says that the cause of the shooting is still under investigation, but a few witnesses are being interviewed by Rockford police. She also thanks those who did come forward to talk about what they saw during the incident.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.