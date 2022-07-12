Advertisement

Chief Redd: ‘We’ve evacuated the neighborhood and are in negotiations with the suspect’

More information about a shooting victim and the suspect was released by Rockford police.
Rockford Chief of Police Carla Redd briefed 23 News around 5 p.m. Tuesday as a standoff with a...
Rockford Chief of Police Carla Redd briefed 23 News around 5 p.m. Tuesday as a standoff with a male shooting suspect enters its fifth hour.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says law enforcement evacuated the neighborhood Tuesday surrounding a standoff with a shooting victim as a safety precaution.

Rockford police responded to a shots fired call around noon Tuesday in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue. Redd says officers found a 48-year-old male on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police were able to get the man away from the residence, and firefighters transported him to a local hospital for serious injuries.

During the investigation, officers were able to identify the male shooting suspect, who is known to the victim.

Five hours later, a male shooting suspect is still barricaded inside a residence, surrounded by police.

Chief Redd told 23 News that law enforcement is in negotiations with the suspect at this time. She also said that the neighborhood will remained under police perimeters until there is a resolve between the suspect.

No further information has been confirmed at this time. Redd says that the cause of the shooting is still under investigation, but a few witnesses are being interviewed by Rockford police. She also thanks those who did come forward to talk about what they saw during the incident.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen Vehicle in Pike Co.
Firearms, ammo recovered in stolen vehicle; two Rockford men arrested
Paul Sletten shows four of his 'Bad Humor' ice cream sandwich flavors
A unique ice cream truck is coming to Rockford: here’s the scoop
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
"Brain-eating amoeba" that closed Iowa beach is as rare as it is fatal.
Iowa beach closed after man infected with ‘brain-eating’ amoeba
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
VIDEO: Standoff underway, shooting suspect barricaded inside Rockford residence

Latest News

FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Miller, 36, is currently lodged in the Rock County jail awaiting court.
Rock County man faces child porn charges
Zeus is a 2-year-old Bulldog mix who came to WCAS as a stray. He's patiently waiting for his...
‘Empty the Shelters’ in Winnebago County with reduced adoption fees