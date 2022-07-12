Advertisement

Boy dies in hot car parked outside Miami-area preschool

Temperatures reached the mid-90s in the Miami area when the toddler was left inside a vehicle...
Temperatures reached the mid-90s in the Miami area when the toddler was left inside a vehicle for hours.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy died after being left inside a car outside a South Florida preschool as temperatures reached the mid-90s.

Rabbi Benzion Korf said late Monday that the child’s parents are staff members at the Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Gardens, and his siblings attend the preschool as well.

The rabbi said “no words can capture the heartbreak and sadness we feel.”

The Miami Herald reported that Miami Gardens police were interviewing the child’s father late Monday, and authorities said they believe the child spent as many as six hours inside the vehicle.

Grief counselors will be at the education center on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

