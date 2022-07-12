Advertisement

Big incentives showcased at job fair for Rockford Public Schools

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The job openings at Rockford Public Schools have reached triple digits leading RPS District 205 to opt for major hiring incentives at this year’s job fair.

The hiring event takes place from 1- to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, at the RPS Administration building on 7th Street in Rockford.

A wide range of positions are available from teachers to transportation, to nutrition security and administrative support. Most are full-time, nine month positions with full benefits and paid time off available.

