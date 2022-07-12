Advertisement

Shooting suspect barricaded inside Rockford residence

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A large police presence is active Tuesday in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue in Rockford.

Rockford police confirmed that the shooting suspect has barricaded inside a residence and police are still outside in a potential standoff situation. At this time, no injuries have been confirmed, only speculated by reports from neighbors.

Law enforcement including Rockford police, Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies and at least one other unit have asked the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

A tweet about the incident was released around 12:30 p.m. saying more details would be released as they are confirmed:

23 News is on the scene now and will update this story as it develops.

Caution tape surrounds the area being investigated on Tuesday.
Caution tape surrounds the area being investigated on Tuesday.(Tim Braman)

23 News was contacted by an individual who identified themselves as a neighbor in the area, who confirmed the large police presence and expanded investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

