Amazon Prime Day: Porch pirates on the prowl

Authorities say thieves will often follow Amazon delivery vehicles, so it’s important to get your package as quickly as you can.
Keep an eye on your packages
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Those packages on their way to homes across the region could pull off a vanishing act at the hands of porch pirates.

“You can tell them hey I got a package coming. And could you keep an eye out for it? Or just be watchful of your property,” said Kyle Boomer, Winnebago Counties Deputy Chief.

Amazon Prime Day is very popular with deals galore, but it’s also a prime time for thieves waiting for those deliveries. Boomer says the most important thing to remember is to not confront a suspect.

“If you can get us a clothing description, a physical description of them great. But don’t confront them yourselves, don’t chase after them. None of that,” said Boomer.

According to Security.org, 49 million Americans claim to be victims of porch pirates, having at least one package stolen in the past year. Boomer lists a number of precautions you can take to protect your purchases, like move deliveries to your back door, have packages sent to your place of your, or invest in a security system.

“It’s another deterrent to keep crime away. They will choose other houses preferably over the one with the camera, or the ring doorbell,” said Boomer.

Winnebago County board member Burt Gerl hopes to be even more proactive. He wants to take money from the county’s portion of the American Rescue Plan to give security systems to some area residents.

“When criminals start to know that these doorbells are out there and that people are fed up with crime, they’re gonna go somewhere else and they’re gonna do their crime elsewhere,” said Gerl.

