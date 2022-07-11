Advertisement

A week after deadly July 4th parade shooting, Illinois officials visit White House

A week after deadly July 4th parade shooting, Illinois officials visit White House
A week after deadly July 4th parade shooting, Illinois officials visit White House
By David Ade
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - More gun control, that’s the message from Illinois’ governor and the City of Highland Park’s mayor.

They were at the White House on Monday where the Biden administration commemorated the signing of the bipartisan gun reform law, the Safer Communities Act. The president signed the law just a few days before the mass shooting at Highland Park’s 4th of July parade.

“The Safer Communities Act will make a difference, it will save lives. But it’s not enough,” Governor J.B. Pritzker (D-Ill.) said. “We need to pass an assault weapons ban.”

Governor Pritzker’s message echoed that of President Joe Biden, who also called for a ban on the type of weapons used in the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas, and Highland Park, Illinois.

President Biden said, “That’s what we owe those families in Highland Park, where on July 4th the parade became a killing field.”

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering also attended the White House ceremony, joined by Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill. Police say the accused shooter Illinois gunman used a legally-purchased M&P 15 semiautomatic rifle to fire on the 4th of July parade.

Rotering said, “I don’t know what more we can do than say to our national leaders, take these guns out of the hands of the public.”

The previous federal ban on these types of weapons was in effect from 1994 until 2004.

Governor Pritzker said while continuing to push for a federal ban, Illinois will also look at limiting assault weapons and high-capacity magazines at the state level.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Sletten shows four of his 'Bad Humor' ice cream sandwich flavors
A unique ice cream truck is coming to Rockford: here’s the scoop
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin visits the City of DeKalb to discuss the progress and future of...
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin at a loss for words over economic success in DeKalb
The fire caused approximately $65,000 worth of damage to the apartment building.
Fire at Olesen Plaza apartments in Rockford caused by ‘careless smoking’
July 8th will always be a special day for the Hada family, but this year is different as Mason...
Family, friends remember Mason Hada on his birthday
Kick ball tournament works to silence the violence in Rockford neighborhoods.
Kick ball tournament works to silence the violence in Rockford

Latest News

A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
Sen. Darren Bailey walks onto the stage with his wife Cindy after winning the Illinois...
Bailey to Pritzker after winning GOP nomination: “Start packing, friend”
Bradley Fritts 2022
If he wins, Brad Fritts could be the first State Rep. born after 2000
Syverson's time in Springfield isn't up yet as he'll continue representing the 35th district in...
State Sen. Dave Syverson defeats challenger Eli Nicolosi in 35th District race