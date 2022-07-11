Weakening storms for some Monday morning, another small storm chance later

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a messy start to Monday in parts of Iowa where severe storms quickly developed in a more unstable environment. But for us in the Stateline, we will see some of that activity here but that line will continue weakening as it heads east. That doesn’t necessarily mean we’re in the all-clear for the entirety of the day so keeping an eye out will be key.

The good news for our region is that we have a much more stable atmosphere compared to Iowa which means the storms will continue to quickly weaken as they move through. Nonetheless, through the morning especially south of Rockford you can expect some widespread showers with more scattered, light activity the further north you go. Regardless, keep an eye on the radar and have the umbrella handy.

Then during the late morning and afternoon hours, you can expect the dry hours to outweigh the rain-filled ones. In fact, we may see a few peeks of sunshine and that will be one of the key ingredients as to whether or not we see severe storms towards the early evening. If we keep clouds around, that will hinder our atmosphere from becoming more unstable by keeping dew points and storm energy at hold. If we see more sun than clouds, then the instability will build and we could see some storms turn severe.

The Storm Prediction Center keeps the Stateline in a level one Marginal Risk for severe weather today which areas south and east towards Chicago in a level two Slight Risk. Should there be severe storms this afternoon or early evening, the highest threats will be well east of Rockford. If some storms do become severe, the main threat is damaging winds, though cannot rule out some mainly small hail. Downpours will be heavy but brief due to storm motions.

High temperatures on Monday will approach 90° in many spots and it will also be a touch more humid compared to how this last weekend acted. After the cold front slides through here today, the remainder of the work week looks to be pretty similar to the preceding weekend. Tuesday through Thursday calls for high temperatures in the mid-to-low 80s (seasonable) with lots of sunshine and low humidity levels.

Then starting on Friday, high temperatures will approach 90° again and we will potentially get even warmer from there with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s looking possible about a week or so away.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.