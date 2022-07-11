Schnucks market items now available through DoorDash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local supermarket company Schnucks received great traction and customer feedback after partnering with DoorDash in 2021. Now, the grocery store is expanding their affiliation to the Midwest area.

25 stores across the Midwest, including local Rockford location on East State St. Drivers will deliver to addresses within 3.7 miles of a Schnucks location in as soon as 30 minutes. The service will provide ready-to-eat meals from the deli such as rotisserie chickens and sandwiches.

Customers can place an order through DoorDash or the Schnucks Rewards app. Taxes, delivery and service fees may have an additional charge. First-time Schnucks DoorDash users can receive 20% off their $15 or more order until July 31, 2022.

“Being able to provide just another option as we continue to add more items to our menu. But then those who still may not be comfortable walking in the store, to be able to not only to get their groceries delivered to their home but just a nice, good meal whether that be for lunch or dinner,” said Chace MacMullan, Schnucks Senior Director of Digital Experience

Founded in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. operates 112 stores and looks forward to expanding their partnership with DoorDash to create easier access to valued customers. Indiana and Missouri are also being enhanced with the DoorDash resources with Schnucks

