Rockford gas prices continue to fall, down more than 18 cents in one week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There is a bit more price relief at area gas pumps as GasBuddy says the average price of gasoline in Rockford has fallen 18.4 cents in the last week.

That brings the average price per gallon to $4.94, which is 32.6 cents lower than a month ago. In addition to regular fuel, the national average price of diesel has fallen 8.5 cents in the last week and has an average price of $5.65 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Rockford was priced at $4.59 per gallon while the most expensive was $5.39 per gallon on Sunday. The lowest price in Illinois as of Sunday was $4.09 per gallon while the highest was $6.79 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week averaging $4.66 per gallon now.

The national average is down 34.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.54 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Milwaukee- $4.54 per gallon, down 15.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.69 per gallon

Madison- $4.26 per gallon, down 24.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.50 per gallon

Chicago- $5.55 per gallon, down 15.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $5.70 per gallon

”The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020. Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don’t surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong. But we’re not completely out of the woods yet - we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains a risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue.”

