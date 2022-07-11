Advertisement

Newborn girl safely surrendered to S.C. hospital

A baby girl was surrendered under Daniel’s Law Thursday,
By Amanda Shaw, WMBF News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina/WMBF/Gray News) – For the fourth time this year, a newborn was safely surrendered to a hospital in South Carolina.

The Department of Social Services said the baby girl was surrendered under Daniel’s Law Thursday, the same day she was born, WHNS reports. She is 7 pounds, 9.7 ounces and 20 inches long.

Daniel’s Law gives a person 60 days to surrender their unharmed newborn at a designated location such as a hospital, fire station or house of worship.

A person who safely abandons a newborn can’t be prosecuted for abandonment under the law.

According to WMBF, the Department of Social Services took custody of the child and placed her with a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on Aug. 29 at the Spartanburg County Courthouse.

