Advertisement

Man charged in 1982 killing of girl who was walking to kindergarten class

This undated booking photo provided by Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows Robert John Lanoue,...
This undated booking photo provided by Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows Robert John Lanoue, of Reno, Nev., who was charged in the 1982 killing of 5-year-old Anne Pham. He was due in court Monday, July 11, 2022, for a hearing about his extradition to Monterey County in California.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A 70-year-old Nevada man has been charged in the 1982 killing of a 5-year-old girl who disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class in California after detectives solved the case using DNA evidence.

Robert John Lanoue, of Reno, Nevada, was charged last week in the killing of Anne Pham and was due in court Monday in Washoe County for a hearing about his extradition to Monterey County in California.

Pham disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class at Highland Elementary School in Seaside, California, on Jan. 21, 1982. Her body was found two days later in the former Fort Ord.

It was not immediately known if Lanoue has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Sletten shows four of his 'Bad Humor' ice cream sandwich flavors
A unique ice cream truck is coming to Rockford: here’s the scoop
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin visits the City of DeKalb to discuss the progress and future of...
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin at a loss for words over economic success in DeKalb
The fire caused approximately $65,000 worth of damage to the apartment building.
Fire at Olesen Plaza apartments in Rockford caused by ‘careless smoking’
July 8th will always be a special day for the Hada family, but this year is different as Mason...
Family, friends remember Mason Hada on his birthday
Kick ball tournament works to silence the violence in Rockford neighborhoods.
Kick ball tournament works to silence the violence in Rockford

Latest News

Police lights file graphic.
Police: 2 dead and 3 wounded at 4 California 7-Eleven stores
Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown in a 2020 file photo.
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden admin: Docs must offer abortion if mom’s life at risk
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
California heat builds as crews protect Yosemite sequoias