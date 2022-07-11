Advertisement

Jo Daviess man pleads guilty to church burglary

Cook agreed to a plea deal on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A man agreed to a plea bargain on Thursday after being caught in the act of a crime.

John Cook Jr., will serve five and a half years in prison after Jo Daviess County deputies caught him looting a church in Elizabeth, Ill. Deputies received a call about a burglary in progress at the church and were able to quickly respond to the scene, catching Cook in the act.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

