Jo Daviess man pleads guilty to church burglary

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A man agreed to a plea bargain on Thursday after being caught in the act of a crime.

John Cook Jr., will serve five and a half years in prison after Jo Daviess County deputies caught him looting a church in Elizabeth, Ill. Deputies received a call about a burglary in progress at the church and were able to quickly respond to the scene, catching Cook in the act.

