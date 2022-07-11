Hundreds protest in Rockford after Roe decision

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Abortion rights protestors marched the streets of downtown Rockford on Sunday.

The “Bans off our bodies” protest started at Davis Park with a stop at the federal courthouse before heading to The Office nightclub on E. State Street.

Organizers from the Women’s March Rockford said the Supreme Court’s decision to leave legality of abortions to the states is an affront to all women’s constitutional right to healthcare and their own bodily autonomy.

“If we lose the right to have abortion as healthcare, what’s next?,” said Dale Dunnigan, the vice president of Winnebago County Citizens For Choice, a women’s productive rights organization.

President Joe Biden says he’s considering declaring a public health emergency to free up federal resources, promoting abortion access.

