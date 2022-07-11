Heat, humidity to return briefly Monday ahead of storm chances

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve enjoyed a brief break from heat and humidity this weekend, though air conditioners throughout the Stateline are to be humming once again as a new workweek begins Monday.

Warmer, more humid air has gradually infiltrated the area Sunday evening, as dew points have surged into the middle and upper 60s. Southerly winds are to blow the rest of the night, and will strengthen as our Monday begins. That, to go along with a good amount of sunshine in the day’s early going will send temperatures ticketed for the lower 90s by the afternoon.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected to start our Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We will, however, need to be on the lookout for an approaching cold front, which will likely touch off a line of showers and thunderstorms to our northwest by midday.

An approaching cold front will likely trigger a few showers and storms to our northwest late Monday morning or early in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

What exactly happens with these storms in the hours that follow is a bit uncertain. While some computer forecast models suggest the line of storms will hold together on their southeastward trek toward the Stateline, others, including our in-house Timecast model, suggest a dissipating trend is to occur.

Showers and storms appear likely to fall apart some as they get closer to the Stateline, though they are not out of the question. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With that said, the sheer amount of heat, moisture, and energy expected to be present in our atmosphere leaves us inclined to keep at least a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the afternoon. What’s more, a few of these storms may have just enough energy that an isolated severe threat isn’t out of the question. Gusty winds and hail would be the main threats presented by any storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the Stateline in a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather, while areas along and south of I-88 sit in a Level 2, Slight Risk.

Most of the Stateline is in a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather Monday, though areas along and south of I-88 are in a Level 2, Slight Risk. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Gusty winds would be the main severe weather risk Monday, though some hail isn't out of the question. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms will quickly shift southward during the evening hours, and skies should be quite quick to clear areawide.

A few storms are possible early Monday evening, especially south of I-80. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

High pressure then slides into the area Tuesday, allowing temperatures to return to more seasonable levels, and for humidity levels to become much more comfortable.

High pressure settles in once again Tuesday, bringing cooler, drier, more comfortable air our way. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While last week’s rains offered some relief from the persistently dry conditions here, there are growing fears that relief was only temporary. All signs point to a very quiet pattern for the rest of the week, and perhaps even longer than that. Current projections suggest Monday’s rain chance is to be the only one of the workweek, and computer model forecasts generate, at most, 0.10″ of rain over the next seven days.

Monday's shower/t-storm chances appear to be the only chances for rain in the week ahead. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The longer range picture doesn’t offer much more encouragement. Below normal precipitation is likely to take us through the better part of the next two weeks, so drought conditions are likely to get worse before they get better.

Below normal rain is expected to occur for the next two weeks, if not longer. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Additionally, there’s growing agreement among long range computer models suggesting another heat wave, perhaps even a lengthy one, is to arrive by next weekend. All signs point to several days in the 90s beginning Saturday, and likely extending well into the following week.

There are strong signs pointing toward a heat wave beginning next weekend and taking us through the following week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

