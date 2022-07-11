Health experts warn of two COVID-19 subvariants that evade antibodies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two new Omicron subvariants account for more than half of the COVID-19 cases in the U.S. right now, and infectious disease experts send a warning to stay vigilant.

“This subvariant can still pass from person to person despite the antibodies that people have leftover,” said Dr. Dan Shirley, Medical Director of Infection Prevention for UW Health.

The latest subvariants, BA-4 and BA-5, have a knack for evading antibodies gained from a previous infection. which means even if you just had COVID, you may not be safe.

“We’re talking about transmission here, so that’s ‘can I get the disease?’ Most people are still protected from the severe outcomes so far,” Shirley said.

He says those vaccinated will likely avoid extreme symptoms, but as more subvariants crop up, and new diseases like Monkeypox add to the chaos. Shirley worries more endemic diseases are in our future.

“The first case always have kind of an overlap between animals and humans. And just as humans spread into different habitats and as animals do the same. It creates overlap, so that diseases that we don’t normally have a big problem with in humans can get into humans,” he told 23 News.

He thinks we should be a little nervous that COVID happened at all, as we’re seeing much more crossover infection between humans and animals.

“It used to be that you could have a bad disease that was localized and contained. That might get out into a bigger city, and then with travel and things as we saw with COVID, and including Monkeypox actually, that by the time people recognized it there was already cases all around the world,” he said.

In a statement to 23 News about the two subvariants, the Illinois Department of Public Health said the following:

“While the number of cases has been trending slowly upward in recent months, we have not seen it reach the level where it is straining the hospital system. We are far below the recent peak of more than 7,300 beds were being used for COVID-19 patients in January 2022, with about 1,300 beds now in use. However, we don’t want the public to think they should let their guard down. The most important point for the public to keep in mind is that they can protect themselves by making sure they are vaccinated and fully up to date with boosters. A second booster dose is recommended by the CDC four months after the first booster dose for people over 50 years of age, and to immunocompromised individuals over 12 years old.”

Parents should take advantage of the opportunity for vaccines for children that are now available for those as young as six months old.

People who are up-to-date on vaccinations have much lower hospitalization rates and better overall outcomes than those who are unvaccinated.

In addition, we urge the public to pay attention to the community ratings where they live. If you live in areas with elevated risk – which includes Cook county and a majority of counties in Illinois - people who are vulnerable to serious medical outcomes should wear a mask in indoor public places and avoid indoor crowded spaces.

For those who do contract the virus, therapeutic treatments are available at most pharmacies and are very effective in preventing hospitalization. But these treatments - either oral and IV - and must be taken early In the course of the illness to prevent hospitalization.”

