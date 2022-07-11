Advertisement

Firearms, ammo recovered in stolen vehicle; two Rockford men arrested

Stolen Vehicle in Pike Co.
Stolen Vehicle in Pike Co.(pixabay)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Rockford men were arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle reported out of Bedford Park, Ill. found in the stateline.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, a black Chrysler 300 reported to be stolen was located by law enforcement near 300 East State Street, Rockford. The Chrysler matched the description of a vehicle that had fled from deputies several times in the past two weeks.

Deputies pulled up in front of the Chrysler and found Gregory White, 30, and Tyreese Harris, 29, inside the vehicle.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Winnebago County jail. Three loaded firearms were also found inside the vehicle. Both men face criminal trespass to vehicle and weapons charges.

