Advertisement

Elmwood Park woman names American Cancer Society as $45k beneficiary

The money came from two bank accounts belonging to a 78-year-old Elmwood Park woman, who’s...
The money came from two bank accounts belonging to a 78-year-old Elmwood Park woman, who’s money was turned over as unclaimed property after her death.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A special donation announced Monday is going to a good cause.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced the return of more than $45,000 to the nonprofit organization from the Illinois Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division. The money came from two bank accounts belonging to a 78-year-old Elmwood Park woman, who’s money was turned over as unclaimed property after her death.

Diane Koszyk, 78, of Elmwood Park, died in 2017.

At the time, she lived in Seasons Hospice, which was located at Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Koszyk had selected the American Cancer Society as beneficiary and co-beneficiary on savings and checking accounts, totaling $45,069.

“We are honored to return these funds to the American Cancer Society and to carry out the wishes of Diane Koszyk,” Frerichs said. “While Diane passed away five years ago, her generosity lives on. Her gift will help the American Cancer Society as it pursues its mission to free the world from cancer.”

Frerichs works hard to spread the word about unclaimed property so it can be returned to the rightful owners, including nonprofits like the American Cancer Society. Other nonprofit organizations have recently received funds through Illinois’ unclaimed property program as well.

In February, $250,000 was returned to Spelman College, a historically Black college in Atlanta, Ga. Those funds had been designated from a savings account owned by Grace Scipio, a former Chicago Public Schools teacher and Spelman College graduate who died in 2019.

Last December, more than $90,000 went to Shriners Hospitals for Children in Chicago from the estate of Chicago resident Ernest Ulrich, a U.S. Army veteran who fought in World War II, earning a Purple Heart and Silver Battle Star.

To find out if you have unclaimed property, visit www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Sletten shows four of his 'Bad Humor' ice cream sandwich flavors
A unique ice cream truck is coming to Rockford: here’s the scoop
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin visits the City of DeKalb to discuss the progress and future of...
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin at a loss for words over economic success in DeKalb
The fire caused approximately $65,000 worth of damage to the apartment building.
Fire at Olesen Plaza apartments in Rockford caused by ‘careless smoking’
July 8th will always be a special day for the Hada family, but this year is different as Mason...
Family, friends remember Mason Hada on his birthday
Kick ball tournament works to silence the violence in Rockford neighborhoods.
Kick ball tournament works to silence the violence in Rockford

Latest News

Puppy picasso unleashed
Puppy picasso unleashed
Dog licks away at a canvas full of paint and...a zip lock back covered in peanut butter?
Next paw-casso? Painting dog Keanu shows her delicious masterpiece
Dog paints using pantry found goodies
Painting dog Keanu will have an art show
Rockford gas prices continue to fall, down more than 18 cents in one week