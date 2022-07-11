Elmwood Park woman names American Cancer Society as $45k beneficiary

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A special donation announced Monday is going to a good cause.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced the return of more than $45,000 to the nonprofit organization from the Illinois Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division. The money came from two bank accounts belonging to a 78-year-old Elmwood Park woman, who’s money was turned over as unclaimed property after her death.

Diane Koszyk, 78, of Elmwood Park, died in 2017.

At the time, she lived in Seasons Hospice, which was located at Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Koszyk had selected the American Cancer Society as beneficiary and co-beneficiary on savings and checking accounts, totaling $45,069.

“We are honored to return these funds to the American Cancer Society and to carry out the wishes of Diane Koszyk,” Frerichs said. “While Diane passed away five years ago, her generosity lives on. Her gift will help the American Cancer Society as it pursues its mission to free the world from cancer.”

Frerichs works hard to spread the word about unclaimed property so it can be returned to the rightful owners, including nonprofits like the American Cancer Society. Other nonprofit organizations have recently received funds through Illinois’ unclaimed property program as well.

In February, $250,000 was returned to Spelman College, a historically Black college in Atlanta, Ga. Those funds had been designated from a savings account owned by Grace Scipio, a former Chicago Public Schools teacher and Spelman College graduate who died in 2019.

Last December, more than $90,000 went to Shriners Hospitals for Children in Chicago from the estate of Chicago resident Ernest Ulrich, a U.S. Army veteran who fought in World War II, earning a Purple Heart and Silver Battle Star.

To find out if you have unclaimed property, visit www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH.

