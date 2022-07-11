Derek King stays with Chicago Blackhawks as Assistant Coach

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Derek King’s tenure with the Chicago Blackhawks organization isn’t over yet as newly hired Head Coach Luke Richardson hires King to stay on as Assistant Coach.

King, 55, returns after being named Interim Head Coach of the Blackhawks on Nov. 6, 2021. After assuming the interim role, Chicago won four straight games and finished the month 6-3-0 after beginning the season 1-7-0. King finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 27-33-10 coaching record.

“It’s great to have this experienced staff with me behind the bench,” said Richardson. “Derek has made an impact here on this organization and I’m thrilled to have someone like him on our staff. Kevin’s mind for the game and defensive focus will be an asset for us. It’s great to have the cornerstone of this coaching group finalized and we will continue to add a few pieces.”

Prior to joining the Blackhawks, King was the Rockford IceHogs’ head coach since being hired on April 25, 2019. He previously served as interim head coach with the IceHogs from Nov. 6, 2018 through the conclusion of the 2018-19 season. Prior to taking over behind the bench, King worked as an assistant coach on the IceHogs’ staff from 2016-18, originally being named to the position on July 7, 2016.

In addition to King, the Blackhawks also hired Kevin Dean as an Assistant Coach. The 53-year-old was an assistant coach with the Boston Bruins from 2017-22, helping the team to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in all five seasons, including the Stanley Cup Final in 2019. Prior to his time in Boston, Dean spent a season as the head coach of the Providence Bruins (2016-17) of the American Hockey League and five previous years as their assistant coach. He was also an assistant coach for the Lowell Devils (AHL) from 2006-10 and the head coach of the Trenton Devils (ECHL) for the 2010-11 campaign.

Additionally, Goaltending Coach Jimmy Waite and Video Coach Matt Meacham will return to the Blackhawks coaching staff.

