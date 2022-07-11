Advertisement

COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says

At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after getting it, the agency said.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022
(CNN) - A new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who had COVID-19 could still struggle with symptoms up to a year later.

The agency said at least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after getting it.

The symptoms could be a headache, a runny nose, a sore throat, as well as loss of smell, taste or hair. Some could even struggle with fatigue, chills or fever.

Health officials are urging people to wear masks again because of a summer surge of new COVID-19 cases. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

More than 8% had symptoms six months later, and about 2% a year later.

The study said some dealt with heart, lung, gastrointestinal or joint pains a year after the initial sickness.

The CDC said they saw these results in people who were severely sick as well as those who had it mildly or were asymptomatic.

About 5,500 people are enrolled in the ongoing study, including about 4,000 who tested positive for the disease.

