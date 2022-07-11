Advertisement

15-year-old killed when pontoon boat hits group of swimmers on Missouri lake, officials say

The accident happened on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, a popular tourist destination.
The accident happened on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, a popular tourist destination.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A 15-year-old girl was killed in a boating accident in Missouri on Sunday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Water Patrol.

Officials said a 62-year-old driver of a pontoon boat hit a group of swimmers on Table Rock Lake and then hit a rock bluff.

The accident killed a 15-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy was treated for minor injuries.

The victims’ names were not released because they are minors. The driver of the boat was uninjured.

The Missouri State Water Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Sletten shows four of his 'Bad Humor' ice cream sandwich flavors
A unique ice cream truck is coming to Rockford: here’s the scoop
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin visits the City of DeKalb to discuss the progress and future of...
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin at a loss for words over economic success in DeKalb
The fire caused approximately $65,000 worth of damage to the apartment building.
Fire at Olesen Plaza apartments in Rockford caused by ‘careless smoking’
July 8th will always be a special day for the Hada family, but this year is different as Mason...
Family, friends remember Mason Hada on his birthday
Kick ball tournament works to silence the violence in Rockford neighborhoods.
Kick ball tournament works to silence the violence in Rockford

Latest News

President Joe Biden's speech Monday on the new gun safety law was interrupted by Manuel Oliver,...
Biden speech interrupted by Parkland parent
President Joe Biden talked about the progress represented by recent gun legislation and the...
Biden’s celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
Discounts will be offered on many items, including electronics, home goods and toys.
Prime Day sales kick off Tuesday
FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses reporters during a news...
UN expects world’s population to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15
Dog licks away at a canvas full of paint and...a zip lock back covered in peanut butter?
Next paw-casso? Painting dog Keanu shows her delicious masterpiece