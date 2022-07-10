Advertisement

Veteran’s Drop-In Center hosts first-ever ‘This is How We Roll’ bowling fundraiser

The event featured a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle along with bowling
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a busy Saturday night for a group of bowlers at Don Carter Lanes as the Veterans Drop-In Center hosted its first annual bowling fundraiser.

“I call it the USO in the USA, it’s a location where veterans can come and build comradery, have fellow veterans to talk with, share stories, we provide lunch and dinner for all veterans, we provide showers, washer, dryer, food pantry, clothing, toiletries, and most importantly, veteran services,” Veterans Drop-In Center Executive Director Eric Willard said.

The fundraiser comes at an important time as demand rises for the facility.

“We have seen a growth in the people who are aware of the veterans drop-in center thanks to tv and word of mouth going around Rockford, in the past we’ve had roughly one new veteran a month show up and as an example, in the past week—in a four day week—we had four brand new veterans that had never been to our center before, so we’re able to serve more veterans who need more services,” Willard said.

“The critical part of fundraising for our veterans is the fact that that’s our only source of income so we’re totally dependent on donations and volunteers to keep operation and we’ve been very fortunate in both cases,” Willard added.

