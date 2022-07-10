Sunday looks pleasant before we turn hotter, humid and potentially stormy Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We hope you’ve been enjoying your weekend and spending as much time outside as you can. We say that because we are very comfortable now and will be for only the next few days. Down the line, we are tracking us to potentially heat up for several days along with ramping up the humidity.

First off, let’s enjoy what the rest of the weekend has in store for us. Open those windows and take advantage of the free A/C with clear skies and overnight lows in the 50s around here before a winner Sunday ahead. Sunday calls for high temperatures a bit warmer than Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and lots of sunshine. The high humidity levels will hold off until Monday.

Sunday looks like another winner with abundant sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Monday will be a day that all depends on timing. There are a few of the computer forecast models bringing the cold front through here earlier in the day and some keeping cue with it moving through in the afternoon. With temperatures near 90° and higher humidity levels, our atmosphere may be primed to spawn off a few showers and storms if the front holds off until the afternoon or early evening. Should that be the case, that’s the scenario where a storm may turn severe. While nothing is set in stone for Monday, the Storm Prediction Center places the Stateline under a level one Marginal Risk for severe weather.

Storms are not a guarantee Monday but still remain possible in the afternoon and early evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Monday looks to be the only potentially significant rainfall for quite some time. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The SPC has the Stateline under a level one Marginal Risk for severe weather Monday should any storms fire up. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After that, lots of sunshine and seasonable high temperatures are forecast for Tuesday through Thursday with each day also having lower humidity levels after Monday’s cold front. Then we look to heat up once again starting Friday and potentially continuing through next weekend. It’s possible we’ll see high temperatures approach the mid-to-upper 90s again with each day remaining dry.

We'll have a brief bout with humidity on Monday ahead of our next cold front. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Monday’s rain chance looks to be the only one in the forecast over the next 7-10 days and that goes in line with the longer-range forecasts. While many areas, especially east of Rockford will likely see a drought relief briefly for this next drought monitor update, many spots will likely see an increasing drought because of the lack of rain in the forecast and the potentially high heat coming. Stay tuned!

While the drought monitor did get worse, it doesn't account for Tuesday's very heavy rain. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.