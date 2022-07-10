Advertisement

Kick ball tournament works to silence the violence in Rockford

Lester Wright says getting kids involved in sports or other activities has a positive impact on their life.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In hopes of silencing the violence here in Rockford the Wright Way organization hosts a kick ball tournament, getting kids involved and having fun with their parents and the neighborhood.

Wright Way organizers says this way the fourth annual kick ball tournament. The group focuses on schooling and education for young kids in Rockford neighborhoods to set them up for a successful future.

“We used to like playing it in school so I’m like why not mix it up with the kids and the adults and let them have fun with eachother. It’s called ball for a cause, like kick ball for a cause, basketball for a cause, but this is to stop all the violence and we’re bringing all the families together and letting people see we don’t want the violence going on anymore in Rockford,” Wright said.

