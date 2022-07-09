Step back in time at Midway Village Museum with Rockford’s Camp Fuller

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Step back in time to experience a day at Rockford’s Camp Fuller, an Army camp established in 1862 where local recruits were mustered into military service to fight in the Civil War.

Midway Village Museum put on the show where you could see recruits in training with artillery demonstrations.

Executive director Patrick O’Keefe says most people don’t realize Rockford had a Civil War camp along the Rock River.

Costumed history interpreters included Frederick Douglass, Ulysses Grant and General Fuller reading the Emancipation Proclamation.

“It really gives you a perspective of how things have changed over time and that’s really what Midway likes to do is tell a little bit about what about then and how does that relate to today so we have a demonstration of a gentleman who is making bullets that were used in guns that were used in the Civil War,” O’Keefe said.

