Fire at Olesen Plaza apartments in Rockford caused by ‘careless smoking’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nobody was hurt after a fire at Olesen Plaza apartments in downtown Rockford Friday.

The Rockford Fire Department says it received a call at 4:40 p.m. originating from an occupant of the third floor of the high-rise apartment. Fire crews on the scene say callers also reported seeing water coming from under the door of apartment 306.

Moderate smoke was coming from a third-story window on the south side of the building. Once firefighters got inside the building, they found a small fire that was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.

All occupants of the apartment building were accounted for and fire crews worked with Rockford Housing Authority members to evacuate water once the sprinkler system was shut down. RFD says the fire was accidentally caused by “careless smoking.”

The fire caused approximately $65,000 worth of damage to the apartment building.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.