Fantastic weather weekend ahead with humidity holding off

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Skies are clearing Friday night ahead of a sun-filled and comfortable weekend ahead in the Stateline. We’ll also be able to give our air conditioners some well-deserved breaks at times, too. The weekend will also remain rain-free but a cold front will not be far behind to bring another chance.

The weekend will be a “rinse and repeat” or “copy and paste” type of weekend with the weather that is on tap. Saturday calls for nothing but sunshine, low humidity levels with dew points falling into the 50s and highs in the lower 80s. We’ll have a north-northeast wind coming from Lake Michigan that will make it less humid and a bit cooler for us but it won’t be too windy. Lows in the 50s at night will make for a great night to open those windows and take advantage of mother nature’s free A/C!

The weekend looks like a winner with lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with low humidity, (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Sunday will be another nice day with continued sun, low humidity and with slightly warmer temperatures compared to Saturday. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 80s across the Stateline as high pressure keeps us quiet. Winds will also gradually turn to come out of the south later in the day which will aid in giving our temperatures a slight bump. Another night of free A/C will be here Sunday with lows around 60°.

A winning weekend with free A/C at night and temperatures in the 80s with sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then our attention will turn to Monday when we heat up, turn a bit more humid and give our rain chances a bump. Our rain chances will go up at night ahead of our next cold front. The daytime from what we’re thinking right now will remain dry as the first upper-level disturbance will keep our precipitation chances north and west of our area.

A cold front will sweep through the region in the late afternoon to early evening hours but ahead of the front, we’ll have increasing clouds with high temperatures near 90° and dew points on the muggy side near 70°. With the heat and moisture in our atmosphere, our atmosphere will try to be primed for showers and storms ahead of the frontal passage. Nothing is set in stone yet with our precipitation chances as the speed of the cold front will also determine and fine-tune our precipitation chances. All in all, a lot of uncertainties still remain over how Monday will play out so continue to stay tuned for the latest forecast updates.

Humidity levels will be comfortable for the weekend before a brief uptick on Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A cold front is expected to move across the area Monday night bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

For the rest of the next work week, we’ll remain dry with an upper-level trough being above us for next week. When that occurs, we’ll be taking advantage of the northwest air from Canada that will once again keep humidity levels lower and high temperatures in the 80s for the most part. Highs approaching 90° and potentially the mid-90s are possible by next weekend and that goes in line with the latest 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. This also calls for very little, if any big rain chances as below-normal precipitation are also favored in the longer-range forecast.

Expect longer range for temperatures to be above normal towards the middle of July. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Below normal precipitation is favored across the Stateline towards the week of July 16-22. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

