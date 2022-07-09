Boone Lake car show raises money for annual firework celebration

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Classic cars, trucks and motorcycles were on display Saturday for the Boone Lake Classic Car and Vendor Show.

The day included food, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, a bags tournament and so much more.

All the money Boone Lake raises goes toward its annual firework show which is happening Saturday night.

Organizer Sarah Knight says the nonprofit organization works to get the community involved with fishing and other outdoor activities.

“It’s our 4th of July celebration, it’s our first one since COVID, we’re a small little venue, family lake, everybody gets along out here pretty well. We’re gonna have a good time tonight, anybody sees it, come on down, Boone Lake, Poplar Grove, Dawson Lake road,” Knight said.

