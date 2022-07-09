Advertisement

Boone Lake car show raises money for annual firework celebration

Organizer Sarah Knight says the nonprofit organization works to get the community involved with fishing and other outdoor activities.
Boone Lake hosts its annual 4th of July celebrations with a car show and fireworks to end the...
Boone Lake hosts its annual 4th of July celebrations with a car show and fireworks to end the night.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Classic cars, trucks and motorcycles were on display Saturday for the Boone Lake Classic Car and Vendor Show.

The day included food, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, a bags tournament and so much more.

All the money Boone Lake raises goes toward its annual firework show which is happening Saturday night.

Organizer Sarah Knight says the nonprofit organization works to get the community involved with fishing and other outdoor activities.

“It’s our 4th of July celebration, it’s our first one since COVID, we’re a small little venue, family lake, everybody gets along out here pretty well. We’re gonna have a good time tonight, anybody sees it, come on down, Boone Lake, Poplar Grove, Dawson Lake road,” Knight said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scales of Justice
Dylan Myers found guilty of murder, dumping body in parking lot in 2020
Michael Gregory, 20, of Rockford is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.
Drugs found near infant, toddler in vehicle; Rockford man arrested
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin visits the City of DeKalb to discuss the progress and future of...
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin at a loss for words over economic success in DeKalb
Old Animal Emergency services building
Second Rockford building purchased by abortion clinic doctor
Benters is being lodged in the Whiteside County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Dixon man accused of trying to strangle family member, arrested in Sterling

Latest News

Midway Village Museum invited the public to learn about Camp Fuller, a Rockford based Civil War...
Step back in time at Midway Village Museum with Rockford’s Camp Fuller
The Belvidere Park District celebrates the fourth annual Unplug Illinois Day with more than 20...
Belvidere Park District celebrates Unplug Illinois Day by ditching electronics
July 8th will always be a special day for the Hada family, but this year is different as Mason...
Family, friends remember Mason Hada on his birthday
July 8th will always be a special day for the Hada family, but this year is different as Mason...
Family, friends remember Mason Hada on his birthday