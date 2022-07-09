Advertisement

Belvidere Park District celebrates Unplug Illinois Day by ditching electronics

Organizers say they encourage the public to ditch their electronic devices and unplug to enjoy everything that nature has to offer.
The Belvidere Park District celebrates the fourth annual Unplug Illinois Day with more than 20...
The Belvidere Park District celebrates the fourth annual Unplug Illinois Day with more than 20 interactive activities outdoors.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Unplug from electronics and plug into play, the Belvidere Park District celebrates the fourth annual Unplug Illinois Day with a variety of fun events.

Organizers say they encourage the public to ditch their electronic devices and unplug to enjoy everything that nature has to offer.

With more than 20 events to choose from there was hiking, dance lessons, disc golf, fitness classes and more. If you’re looking for something to do on Saturday night, there will be stargazing from 8-9 p.m. at the Baltic Mill Stage.

“We have an amateur astronomer and an ambassador of NASA who will be out here at the Baltic Mill at eight o’clock, she is going to have her telescopes out here to look at the moon and the stars. The food trucks are here until eight,” said Sean Cramer, Belvidere Park District Special Recreational Supervisor.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scales of Justice
Dylan Myers found guilty of murder, dumping body in parking lot in 2020
Michael Gregory, 20, of Rockford is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.
Drugs found near infant, toddler in vehicle; Rockford man arrested
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin visits the City of DeKalb to discuss the progress and future of...
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin at a loss for words over economic success in DeKalb
Old Animal Emergency services building
Second Rockford building purchased by abortion clinic doctor
Benters is being lodged in the Whiteside County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Dixon man accused of trying to strangle family member, arrested in Sterling

Latest News

Boone Lake hosts its annual 4th of July celebrations with a car show and fireworks to end the...
Boone Lake car show raises money for annual firework celebration
Midway Village Museum invited the public to learn about Camp Fuller, a Rockford based Civil War...
Step back in time at Midway Village Museum with Rockford’s Camp Fuller
July 8th will always be a special day for the Hada family, but this year is different as Mason...
Family, friends remember Mason Hada on his birthday
July 8th will always be a special day for the Hada family, but this year is different as Mason...
Family, friends remember Mason Hada on his birthday