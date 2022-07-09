Belvidere Park District celebrates Unplug Illinois Day by ditching electronics

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Unplug from electronics and plug into play, the Belvidere Park District celebrates the fourth annual Unplug Illinois Day with a variety of fun events.

Organizers say they encourage the public to ditch their electronic devices and unplug to enjoy everything that nature has to offer.

With more than 20 events to choose from there was hiking, dance lessons, disc golf, fitness classes and more. If you’re looking for something to do on Saturday night, there will be stargazing from 8-9 p.m. at the Baltic Mill Stage.

“We have an amateur astronomer and an ambassador of NASA who will be out here at the Baltic Mill at eight o’clock, she is going to have her telescopes out here to look at the moon and the stars. The food trucks are here until eight,” said Sean Cramer, Belvidere Park District Special Recreational Supervisor.

