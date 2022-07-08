Safer communities means advocating for child counseling, says Durbin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a letter this week to Illinois Public Schools, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin highlighted funds that have been secured for what some would call a crucial investment in our children.

The bipartisan Safer Communities Act provides more than $3 billion to schools and communities to support mental counseling and trauma efforts which he hopes will reduce violent tendencies in young people.

“They need somebody to talk to; it can make a difference- it can put them back on the right path,” Durbin told 23 News.

Dr. Jason Soriano with Lighthouse Counseling works with a lot of young people. He echoes Durbin’s viewpoint on more counseling in schools, saying easy access is most important.

“It’s so important for them to feel like people are seeing and hearing them and listening to their problems and respecting their pain and the emotions that they’re feeling in all areas not just in hour hour therapy sessions every week,” he said.

However, during summer break children don’t get easy access to those counselors, but Soriano says support can exist in many different forms.

“Whether we’re talking mentoring systems or group sports, or activities with other peers, it’s so critical for people to feel connected to those around them,” he said.

Soriano stressed the importance of providing role models for young children. He thinks older people who have been in those situations and created their own change can encourage the younger generations to do the same.

