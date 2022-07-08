Illinois leaders react to Biden executive order protecting reproductive health care

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday protecting reproductive health care rights. The president noted that the U.S. Supreme Court has denied fundamental rights to privacy, autonomy, freedom and equality for millions of women and other people seeking abortion across the country.

Biden said his executive order will safeguard access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraception. The order also protects privacy of patients and their sensitive health information along with promoting the safety and security of patients, providers, and clinics. Biden explained the executive order also launches a coordinated effort to have an interagency task force protecting reproductive rights and access to health care.

“I’m asking the Justice Department, much like they did during the Civil Rights era, to do something and do everything in their power to protect these women seeking to invoke their rights,” Biden said.

Leaders from Planned Parenthood of Illinois were pleased to see Biden sign the executive order Friday morning. Public Policy Director Brigid Leahy says it’s important for everyone to know that contraception is still legal in every state in the country. She thinks it is critical that Biden included access to contraception and medication abortion in the executive order.

While celebrating the announcement, Leahy noted that Biden cannot change the Supreme Court’s ruling on his own.

“The only way that we can make sure that everyone in every state has their reproductive rights recognized and protected is if Congress acts and restores the protection of Roe through the Women’s Health Protection Act,” Leahy said.

Biden also stressed that Congress must act quickly to pass legislation solidifying the right to choose. For now, the president said he is committed to doing everything in his power to defend reproductive rights and protect access to safe and legal abortion.

Meanwhile, Illinois Right to life argues Biden’s executive order perpetuates misinformation surrounding the Dobbs v. Jackson decision. Executive Director Amy Gehrke said Biden is indirectly threatening pregnancy resource centers and promising to use taxpayer dollars to promote abortion.

“Today’s Executive Order appears to level an ominous threat at pro-life pregnancy resource centers,” Leahy said. “The President’s executive order takes additional steps to...[protect] people seeking reproductive health care from inaccurate information, fraudulent schemes, or deceptive practices.”

Abortion is still safe and legal in Illinois under the Reproductive Health Act. Although, Planned Parenthood and other advocacy groups are working with state lawmakers to pass more plans to further enshrine reproductive rights. Leahy said some of the proposals should protect abortion provider licenses.

“We are also exploring other options as far as how Illinois might be able to protect those involved in abortion care from actions by other states,” Leahy said. “And we’re looking at the provider pool. Who can provide abortions?”

Leahy feels it should be easier for an out-of-state physician or nurse providing abortion care in other states to come into Illinois and continue that care. She said that could help abortion clinics build the capacity to serve everyone, including patients from Illinois and any other state.

However, Gehrke argues Biden’s executive order is further proof that the president and many Democrats like Gov. J.B. Pritzker are in lock-step with the abortion industry. Gehrke said Biden, Pritzker and other Democratic leaders are completely out of touch with what most Americans believe about abortion.

“President Biden again called on Congress to pass legislation legalizing abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy,” Gehrke said. “According to a January 2022 Marist Poll, a full 71% of Americans oppose abortion after the first trimester of pregnancy.”

Illinois lawmakers planned to start a special session on reproductive health rights this week. Although, those plans were put on hold as stakeholders draft their best plans with legislative leaders. Senate Democrats likely would have been able to get enough members to Springfield to vote on legislation, but the House Democratic caucus faced trouble having enough members available for session in July. Many lawmakers previously scheduled vacations or are participating in professional conferences in other parts of the country and wouldn’t be able to make it to the Capitol.

Pritzker, Senate President Don Harmon, and House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch released a joint statement Tuesday explaining their plan to learn about how Illinois could plan an even more vital role in protecting reproductive freedom following the Supreme Court’s decision.

“We plan to work closely together for the remainder of the summer to assess every possibility of what we can do and convene a special session in the coming months,” the Democratic leaders stated.

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton is also set to testify before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee next week. That discussion will focus on post-Roe America and the legal consequences of the Supreme Court’s decision.

During an interview last week, Pritzker said he would like to see proposals passed to allow more health care personnel to provide abortions and more space for people to have the procedure done.

“I believe this is an important right to secure, it ought to be a constitutional right,” Pritzker said. “The Supreme Court has now taken that away. But, here in Illinois, we protect it. We need a governor who is going to protect it.”

Advanced practice nurses have been prescribing medication abortion for Illinoisans for many years. Recently, Planned Parenthood of Illinois rolled out a telehealth option for medication abortion to allow people to visit with a professional virtually and then either pick up their medication or have it mailed to them. Leahy noted that other states allow advanced practice nurses to also perform abortion procedures along with their other duties.

“There are states that have been doing this for a number of years and it’s very safe,” Leahy said. “We have advanced practice nurses in Illinois interested in getting the training they need so they can step up and meet the need of Illinois patients as well as those who are traveling.”

