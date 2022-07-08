IDNR awards more than $800k to local parks projects

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Four local park districts will see benefits from Governor JB Pritzker’s latest announcement in statewide community investments.

Governor JB Pritzker announced Friday $30.3 million in grants for 87 local park projects that will help communities acquire open space and develop and improve recreational facilities throughout Illinois. The grants will support more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide.

Blackhawk Park District in Jo Daviess County - $100,000 for the Meridian Park pool house project

Village of Davis Junction in Ogle County - $100,000 fir Community Park land acquisition

Rockford Park District in Winnebago County - $315,000 for the Ray Wantz Memorial Playground development

Roscoe Township in Winnebago County - $337,00 for Founders Park

These grants are funded through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program, awarded by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

OSLAD grants can cover up to half the cost of any given project often combined with the investment of local matching funds.

“Park projects don’t just create jobs and boost local economic development — they open the gateway for a healthier, happier Illinois. Every family in our state deserves nearby access to outdoor public spaces where they can gather with their friends and neighbors — and enjoy some sunshine, too,” Pritzker said.

