Few showers around for some before a pleasant weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the sun shines for most Thursday evening, don’t be surprised if you encounter a quick shower or downpour while out and out. This trend will be the name of the game through Friday morning. You can thank our humid atmosphere for giving us a decent setup for clouds to build up these showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Most spots will remain dry but keeping an eye on the skies will be needed, especially before sunset. Some very scattered showers and downpours will be around but this will be very hit-or-miss. The more widespread rain chances Thursday night and into Friday morning will exist for spots well south of Rockford near Interstate 80. While this will be a scattered event for most, be sure to have the umbrellas handy and our free 23 First Alert Weather app on your smartphone.

Scattered showers and storms will be around in spots tonight with a heavier potential south of I-80. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Severe weather is not expected but some isolated flash flooding may be possible because our atmosphere has a lot of moisture to work with. That in part brings these pop-up showers to become heavy. The showers will taper off starting Friday morning and into the afternoon. Dew points will also begin to steadily drop. The scattered showers will start the day but the afternoon calls for clearing skies with highs a bit cooler than normal in the upper 70s to near 80°. This will come ahead of a winning weekend around here, too!

A few showers in spots will be possible early Friday morning and into the afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday will be seasonable with sunshine, low humidity and high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s. With an east-northeast wind, that will keep temperatures in check along with the humidity levels. We’ll warm up a smidge on Sunday with the continued sunshine and high temperatures getting a bit above normal in the upper 80s. The high humidity levels will continue to hold off.

The weekend looks like a winner with lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with low humidity, (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Humidity levels will be more tolerable for the weekend before another uptick at the beginning of next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Our next rain chance comes on Monday and that’s also when we’ll heat up with high temperatures near 90° and more humid dew points near 70° also return. The daytime for the most part will remain dry with rain chances likely arriving with our next frontal boundary at night.

Most of next week calls for quiet weather starting Tuesday with mostly sunny skies each day and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s, a bit above normal. Missing will be the rain chances that much of this week had. The latest drought monitor released on Thursday does show a not-so-good look for Illinois’ drought situation with a severe drought returning to a small portion of central Illinois. The Stateline remains in a minor drought with Jo Daviess and a small portion of Stephenson County now in a moderate drought.

While the drought monitor did get worse, it doesn't account for Tuesday's very heavy rain. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The drought monitor does not take Tuesday’s rainfall into account and that’s when more than an inch of rain fell for most, or some spots in Boone, McHenry and DeKalb/Kane Counties saw nearly five inches in spots. By the time the next drought monitor gets released next Thursday, I think in the near-term there drought will lessen a bit thanks to that rain. But the latest 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center does show that above-normal temperatures remain favored along with below-normal precipitation. It will take a lot to bust out of our drought as we are in a deficit for the summer season along with year-to-date.

We're starting up July in a rainfall surplus but the season-to-date and year-to-date is still very much in a deficit. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

